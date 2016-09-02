FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel not distancing herself from Armenia resolution: sources
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 9:18 AM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel not distancing herself from Armenia resolution: sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after talks with Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the parliamentary leader of her conservative party that she is not distancing herself from a Bundestag resolution on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces that has strained ties with Turkey, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Volker Kauder, the head of the Christian Democrats in parliament, told a meeting of party members that he had spoken with Merkel and she emphasized her position, said the sources, who attended the meeting.

Kauder said Merkel also noted that she had voted to support the resolution during a party meeting before the vote, although she was not present when the vote took place in June. Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier were also not present, the sources said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
