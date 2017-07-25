FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey working to resolve issues with Germany, hopes ties will improve, minister says
July 25, 2017 / 4:04 PM / an hour ago

Turkey working to resolve issues with Germany, hopes ties will improve, minister says

1 Min Read

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hold a news conference at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 25, 2017.Eric Vidal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is working to resolve issues with Germany and hopes ties will improve in the coming days, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusgolu said on Tuesday, marking a rare sign of optimism in the recently fraught relationship between the NATO allies.

Cavusoglu made the comment in Brussels in a joint news conference with European Union commissioner Johannes Hahn and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

