Germany says embassy, schools in Turkey closed until weekend

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will keep its diplomatic missions and German schools in Turkey closed until the weekend due to a highly credible security threat, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

“How long the danger remains, I can’t say. But the fact is that due to the current assessment of the situation, we have decided to keep the embassy and schools closed until the weekend,” the spokeswoman told a government news conference.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported separately that the U.S. CIA, the Turkish secret service and Kurdish security sources told German’s foreign intelligence service on Wednesday that a suicide attack linked to Islamic State was planned on German diplomatic missions or the schools until Sunday.