Germany says embassy, schools in Turkey closed until weekend
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Germany says embassy, schools in Turkey closed until weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will keep its diplomatic missions and German schools in Turkey closed until the weekend due to a highly credible security threat, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

“How long the danger remains, I can’t say. But the fact is that due to the current assessment of the situation, we have decided to keep the embassy and schools closed until the weekend,” the spokeswoman told a government news conference.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported separately that the U.S. CIA, the Turkish secret service and Kurdish security sources told German’s foreign intelligence service on Wednesday that a suicide attack linked to Islamic State was planned on German diplomatic missions or the schools until Sunday.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
