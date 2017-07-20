FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Simsek says no probe of Daimler, BASF, welcomes German investment
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 20 minutes

Turkey's Simsek says no probe of Daimler, BASF, welcomes German investment

1 Min Read

Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016.Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Press reports that Turkey is investigating Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and chemicals giant BASF (BASFn.DE) are "completely false", Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Twitter on Thursday, adding that Ankara welcomed German investors.

On Wednesday Germany's Die Zeit newspaper reported that Turkish authorities had several weeks ago handed Berlin a list of 68 German companies, including Daimler and BASF, they accused of having links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating last July's failed coup.

"Press reports that Turkey is investigating Daimler AG and BASF SE are completely false. We welcome German investors," he said.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday he did not see how Germany could guarantee German corporate investment in Turkey under the current circumstances, in an escalating row between the two NATO allies.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

