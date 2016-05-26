FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan appeals court's decision not to grant injunction against media CEO: lawyer
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Erdogan appeals court's decision not to grant injunction against media CEO: lawyer

CEO of German publisher Axel Springer Mathias Doepfner addresses the annual news conference in Berlin March, 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German lawyer for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was appealing a decision by a German court that rejected his request for an injunction against the CEO of German publisher Axel Springer.

A court earlier this month rejected Erdogan’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner from repeating a derogatory term about the Turkish leader.

“We submitted the immediate appeal yesterday,” Erdogan’s lawyer, Ralf Hoecker, told Reuters.

Erdogan had sought the preliminary injunction after Doepfner publicly expressed support for a controversial poem first read out by comedian Jan Boehmermann on German television in March.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.