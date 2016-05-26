Erdogan appeals court's decision not to grant injunction against media CEO: lawyer

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German lawyer for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was appealing a decision by a German court that rejected his request for an injunction against the CEO of German publisher Axel Springer.

A court earlier this month rejected Erdogan’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner from repeating a derogatory term about the Turkish leader.

“We submitted the immediate appeal yesterday,” Erdogan’s lawyer, Ralf Hoecker, told Reuters.

Erdogan had sought the preliminary injunction after Doepfner publicly expressed support for a controversial poem first read out by comedian Jan Boehmermann on German television in March.