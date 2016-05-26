FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan appeals court's decision not to grant injunction against media CEO: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Erdogan appeals court's decision not to grant injunction against media CEO: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CEO of German publisher Axel Springer Mathias Doepfner addresses the annual news conference in Berlin March, 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German lawyer for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was appealing a decision by a German court that rejected his request for an injunction against the CEO of German publisher Axel Springer.

A court earlier this month rejected Erdogan’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner from repeating a derogatory term about the Turkish leader.

“We submitted the immediate appeal yesterday,” Erdogan’s lawyer, Ralf Hoecker, told Reuters.

Erdogan had sought the preliminary injunction after Doepfner publicly expressed support for a controversial poem first read out by comedian Jan Boehmermann on German television in March.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.