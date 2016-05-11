FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan to appeal court decision on injunction against media CEO: lawyer
#World News
May 11, 2016 / 2:52 PM / a year ago

Erdogan to appeal court decision on injunction against media CEO: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is pictured during the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German lawyer for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would take his request for an injunction against the CEO of German publisher Axel Springer to a higher court.

On Tuesday, a lower court rejected Erdogan’s request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner from repeating a derogatory term about the Turkish leader.

“We’re going to appeal at the Higher Regional Court of Cologne,” Erdogan’s lawyer, Ralf Hoecker, told Reuters.

Erdogan had sought the preliminary injunction after Doepfner’s public support for a controversial poem read out by comedian Jan Boehmermann on German television in March.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Paul Carrel

