Merkel and EU representatives to go to Turkey next week

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday 23 April along with representatives of the European Union, her spokesman said on Friday.

Steffen Seibert said at a government news conference that European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans would also be going.

The visit comes amid a diplomatic row between Germany and Turkey. Ankara has requested that German comedian Jan Boehmermann be prosecuted over a sexually crude poem he recited on German television about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.