3 months ago
May 29, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 months ago

Germany says to host Tuesday meeting on Ukraine crisis

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deputy foreign ministers from Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia will meet in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss the Ukraine crisis in the Normandy group format, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The Normandy contact group was designed to broker a peace process in rebel-held regions in eastern parts of Ukraine.

"This is to review the current situation on the ground with regard to the ceasefire and with regard to all other commitments under the Minsk agreements," spokesman Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel, Editing by Michael Nienaber

