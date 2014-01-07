FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in December
January 7, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

German unemployment falls unexpectedly in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers paint the exterior wall of a temporary art gallery in Berlin, August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment unexpectedly fell on a seasonally adjusted basis in December, the Labour Office said on Tuesday, and the jobless rate stayed close to its lowest since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.

The number of people out of work fell by 15,000 to 2.965 million, the data showed, compared to a consensus of no change in a Reuters poll. The jobless rate held steady at 6.9 percent.

The Labour Office also said that the unemployment rate for the whole of 2013 dropped 0.1 percentage point to 6.9 percent.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers

