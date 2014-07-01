FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German jobless rises unexpectedly in June
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

German jobless rises unexpectedly in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of the Jobcenter in Eichstaett August 29 2013. Eichstaett is Germany's city with the lowest unempolyment rate. Picture taken August 29. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment rose unexpectedly for the second month in a row in June, the Labour Office said on Tuesday, attributing the increase to mild weather during the winter.

The number of people out of work increased by 9,000 to 2.916 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 10,000. The jobless rate was steady at 6.7 percent.

Employers in sectors such as construction did not cut jobs at the usual rate in the early months of the year because of the mild winter weather, which meant the traditional hiring boost in the spring was weaker this year.

Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.