German jobless rises unexpectedly in June

The entrance of the Jobcenter in Eichstaett August 29 2013. Eichstaett is Germany's city with the lowest unempolyment rate. Picture taken August 29. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment rose unexpectedly for the second month in a row in June, the Labour Office said on Tuesday, attributing the increase to mild weather during the winter.

The number of people out of work increased by 9,000 to 2.916 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 10,000. The jobless rate was steady at 6.7 percent.

Employers in sectors such as construction did not cut jobs at the usual rate in the early months of the year because of the mild winter weather, which meant the traditional hiring boost in the spring was weaker this year.