Instant View: German seasonally adjusted jobless rises in April

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment rose in April by 19,000 from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 2.875 million, the Federal Labour Office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from a revised 6.8 percent in March, compared with 6.7 percent in a Reuters consensus poll of 37 economists.

The reading ended a five-month reduction in the jobless rate, which saw unemployment hit a pre-unification low in March.

ECONOMIST REACTION

HEINRICH BAYER, POSTBANK:

”This is a negative surprise. Economic weakness seems to be taking a toll after all. That is not unusual, as it usually takes about half a year for it to reach the labor market. We are in a phase of stagnation.

“This is not yet a downward trend. The labor market is not escaping the weak economic situation we saw over the winter. Even when the economy picks up momentum, joblessness should stagnate for the rest of the year. Individual events, such as the bankruptcy of the Schlecker chain of stores may also have hit the figures.”

BERND HARTMANN, VP BANK:

”Although preliminary indicators are showing only a little optimism, the situation on the German labour market has until now been excellent. The number of jobseekers has fallen continuously for almost two years. That the jobless number has risen slightly in April is, however, only mildly surprising.

“Manufacturing has been struggling for a long time with a weak order intake. On top of that, austerity measures in the euro zone will clip growth for some time. This will also affect Germany for a while.”

CARSTEN BRZESKI, ING BANK

”The labour market has entered a period of stabilization at a high level. With high employment, the labour market should remain an important growth driver in the first half of the year. However, the signs of a slowdown are hard to miss. The non-seasonally adjusted improvement in April was already much weaker than one year ago...

“The economic tailwind from the last two years is clearly fading away... This is not yet a cause for concern but rather a reminder that the labour market is a lagging, not a leading, indicator.”