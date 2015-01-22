FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court upholds tenant's right to pee standing up
January 22, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

German court upholds tenant's right to pee standing up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ruled in favor of mens’ right to pee standing up on Thursday, after a landlord tried to retain part of a tenant’s 3,000 euro deposit for allegedly damaging the marble floor of a toilet by sprinkling it with urine.

The debate about whether men should stand or sit is no laughing matter in Germany, where some toilets have red traffic-style signs forbidding the standing position. There is also a derogatory term for men who sit and pee - “Sitzpinkler” - which implies that it is not masculine behavior.

Judge Stefan Hank in the city of Duesseldorf said men who insist on standing “must expect occasional rows with housemates, especially women” but cannot be held to account for collateral damage. “Despite growing domestication of men in this matter, urinating while standing up is still widespread,” he said.

Reporting by Stephen Brown Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

