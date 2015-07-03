FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German formin urges quick clarification of reports on U.S. spying
July 3, 2015

German formin urges quick clarification of reports on U.S. spying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday that Berlin wanted quick clarification about what was true in the latest reports about U.S. spying activities.

Steinmeier added that he was hoping that Washington would cooperate in this.

German media reported on Wednesday that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) bugged several senior German government members, including the economy and finance ministers, as well as Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

