FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
New German foreign minister to meet Trump administration next week: report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 27, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 7 months ago

New German foreign minister to meet Trump administration next week: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's incoming foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, will hold talks with President Donald Trump's administration in the United States next week, Handelsblatt newspaper said on Friday, after a cool start to relations between Berlin and the new U.S. leader.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, enjoyed a close relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. When Trump won the White House race in November, Merkel pointedly offered to work closely with him on the basis of values of democracy, freedom and respect for the law.

Gabriel, a Social Democrat and a frequent critic of Trump, will meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's designated secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, Handelsblatt reported, citing government sources.

Gabriel left his job as economics minister and replaced Frank-Walter Steinmeier as foreign minister in a ceremony on Friday.

A source told Reuters Merkel was likely to speak with Trump on Saturday, with the conversation likely to center on Russia.

It was unclear if Trump would discuss a possible lifting of the U.S. sanctions that were imposed on Russia in the wake of its intervention in Ukraine.

Gabriel and his Social Democrats historically favor more dialogue with Moscow and have been more open to the idea of gradually reducing sanctions than Merkel and her conservative Christian Democrats.

Gabriel will begin his new post with a short trip to France on Saturday, officials said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.