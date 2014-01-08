FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schaeuble says must ensure high liquidity does not create bubbles
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2014 / 12:37 PM / 4 years ago

Schaeuble says must ensure high liquidity does not create bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that high liquidity levels must be monitored closely to ensure they were not creating new asset bubbles.

“We must keep a watch on liquidity levels to ensure new bubbles aren’t being created,” Schaeuble said at a news conference with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Schaeuble added that it was not up to politicians to tell central banks how to do their jobs.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Alexandra Hudson and Jason Lange; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.