Schaeuble says must ensure high liquidity does not create bubbles

German's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that high liquidity levels must be monitored closely to ensure they were not creating new asset bubbles.

“We must keep a watch on liquidity levels to ensure new bubbles aren’t being created,” Schaeuble said at a news conference with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Schaeuble added that it was not up to politicians to tell central banks how to do their jobs.