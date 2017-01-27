German government spokeswoman declines comment on any Merkel-Trump call

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German government spokesman declined on Friday to confirm that Chancellor Angela Merkel was likely to speak on the telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Ulrike Demmer, a deputy government spokesman, told a news conference in Berlin that such telephone conversations are only confirmed after they haven taken place.

Earlier on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Merkel is likely to talk to Trump on Saturday and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia.