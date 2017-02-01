FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German foreign minister says to meet with Tillerson in Washington
February 1, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 7 months ago

German foreign minister says to meet with Tillerson in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday said he would travel to the United States to meet with the newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, underscoring the importance of maintaining trusted relations with Germany's closest ally outside Europe.

Gabriel said he looked forward to meeting with Tillerson, who is to be sworn in his post later on Wednesday, adding that he would be seeking answers about the new U.S. administration's foreign policies, its relationship to the NATO alliance and other key issues.

"The world will not wait for us. There are urgent issues on the global agenda about which Germany and America, as well as Europe and America, should be closely coordinating," Gabriel said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse

