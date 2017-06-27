BERLIN The United States might have no choice but to resort to "broad-scale" measures to fight the problem of steel dumping should its partners fail to help find a common solution to the problem, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

Ross, speaking via live stream to an economic event in Berlin attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel said that even countries that were not direct sources of dumping could face difficulties under these circumstances.

He did not specify what kind of broad-scale measures President Donald Trump would take to tackle overcapacity in the steel sector, a major issue for an administration that says it wants to make U.S. trade ties fairer.

"If President Trump takes action on dumping it will be in the hope of provoking a collective solution by importing nations," Ross told members of Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"Lacking strong action in conjunction with our partners we may have no alternative but to engage in self help," he said. "If we do so it might have to be on a broad scale."

He mentioned sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and transportation as sectors in which the United States ran a particularly large deficit with the European Union, but also said the two blocs should work together to tackle dumping by third countries.

He did not mention any specific countries he was accusing of dumping.

Taking the floor after Ross had spoken, Merkel welcomed Ross's calls for resumed work on a U.S.-EU trade agreement but stressed that Germany's investments in the United States were major job creators for the country.

