German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Moscow on Wednesday, TASS news agency cited the Germany embassy in Moscow as saying.