FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says spying on allies is a waste of energy
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2014 / 12:43 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel says spying on allies is a waste of energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she address media during a news conference at Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Spying on allies is a waste of energy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday when asked about two suspected U.S. spy cases that have come to light in the last few days and caused anger in Germany.

“From my point of view, spying on allies... is a waste of energy. We have so many problems, we should focus on the important things,” Merkel said in some of her strongest comments yet on the subject at a news conference with visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Iurie Leanca.

She said the priorities should include dealing with challenges in Syria and fighting terrorists and that confidence between allies should be strengthened.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.