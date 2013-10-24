Germany summons U.S. ambassador over Merkel phone tapping

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister has summoned the United States’ ambassador to Germany, John B. Emerson, to discuss information obtained by Berlin that the U.S. may have monitored Angela Merkel’s mobile phone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.
The move comes a day after Merkel called President Barack Obama to demand immediate clarification and told him if such surveillance had taken place it amounted to a “grave breach of trust”.
Reporting by Thorsten Severin; writing by Alexandra Hudson