Germany summons U.S. ambassador over Merkel phone tapping

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the family picture event during the G20 summit in St.Petersburg, in this September 6, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister has summoned the United States’ ambassador to Germany, John B. Emerson, to discuss information obtained by Berlin that the U.S. may have monitored Angela Merkel’s mobile phone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The move comes a day after Merkel called President Barack Obama to demand immediate clarification and told him if such surveillance had taken place it amounted to a “grave breach of trust”.