Merkel, Obama haven't spoken on phone since U.S. spy asked to leave
#World News
July 11, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel, Obama haven't spoken on phone since U.S. spy asked to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel has not had a phone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama since Berlin asked the top American intelligence official in the country to leave, but the two are in close contact, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

“There has been no phone call (between) the Chancellor and Washington and none is planned. But you know the Chancellor and the American President are in good contact with each other,” Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

Seibert said the government expected the U.S. intelligence representative to leave Germany “promptly”.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
