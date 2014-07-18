FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., German views on spying differ but still firm allies: Merkel
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

U.S., German views on spying differ but still firm allies: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a news conference in Berlin, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany and the United States had differing views on data protection after new allegations of U.S. spying emerged this month but added that the partnership with America was nonetheless very important.

“We have different opinions on an area of cooperation between our services and also on the issue of security and protection of personal data, but that doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. is our most important ally,” she said at a news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin

