Obama assures Germany's Merkel U.S. not monitoring her communications: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday sought to assure German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the United States is not monitoring her communications after Merkel raised the issue with Obama.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama and Merkel spoke on the phone about German fears that the U.S. National Security Agency had been spying on her.

Carney, asked about the allegation that the NSA had monitored her cell phone conversations, said Obama assured Merkel that “the United States is not monitoring the communications of the chancellor.”