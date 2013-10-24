FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German SPD leader-hard to imagine free trade deal if U.S. spying
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

German SPD leader-hard to imagine free trade deal if U.S. spying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), Sigmar Gabriel, said on Thursday it would be hard to imagine agreeing a free trade deal with the United States if the U.S. was infringing citizen’s rights and privacy.

Gabriel was reacting to information received by Berlin that the United States may have tapped Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mobile phone, and which has triggered outrage in Germany.

The SPD and Merkel’s conservatives are currently engaged in talks on building a new coalition government.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.