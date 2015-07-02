U.S. says relationship with Germany remains strong despite spy reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ relationship with Germany remains deep and strong, the State Department said on Thursday after the U.S. ambassador met in Berlin with a top German official to discuss the latest revelations about NSA spying.

“Our desire is not to have any strain on the relationship,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing. He would not disclose details of the American ambassador’s meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff.

In the latest twist in a scandal over U.S. spying in Germany, media reported the National Security Agency bugged several senior government members in addition to Merkel, including the economy and finance ministers.