Germany says in interests of EU and U.S. to pursue TTIP talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany still regards the TTIP EU-U.S. free-trade deal as an important project and believes it is in both European and U.S. interests to continue negotiations, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has opposed the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).

"For the government, nothing has changed in that TTIP would still be a very important transatlantic project and it is in European and German interests, and in our view U.S. interests too, to resume negotiations on this," Seibert said.

"Whether that happens, I cannot say. We will have to await the position the new U.S. government takes on this," Seibert told a regular government news conference.