4 months ago
Ivanka Trump to join Merkel at G20 women's summit in Germany next week
#World News
April 20, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 4 months ago

Ivanka Trump to join Merkel at G20 women's summit in Germany next week

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Ivanka Trump speak during a roundtable discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and German and U.S. business leaders on vocational training at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ivanka Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde in Berlin next Tuesday at a summit of women from leading world economies, the organizers said.

Trump, who is an informal advisor to her father, United States President Donald Trump, will join Merkel and Lagarde for a podium discussion on global support for women entrepreneurs at a two-day G20 women's summit.

Germany holds the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) leading economies this year. Other participants at the summit in Berlin will include Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Trump has been an increasingly influential adviser to the U.S. president and her husband, Jared Kushner, is a powerful adviser to him.

She will also visit a Siemens academy while in Berlin, according to a schedule of her visit published by the White House.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Tom Heneghan

