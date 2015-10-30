FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German network regulator found no accounting flaws in grid fees
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 30, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

German network regulator found no accounting flaws in grid fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s network regulator said on Friday it had found no irregularities in a routine review of grid fees charged by network operators to utilities and their customers, responding to a media report that they had been overcharged.

Der Spiegel magazine said that power and gas customers had been overcharged for years, citing documents by regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) which the weekly said had found evidence of accounting irregularities with the aim of charging higher fees.

“There are currently no concrete indications that accounts have been fiddled with,” a spokesman for BnetzA told Reuters, adding that the regulator was constantly reviewing network fee levels and how they are charged.

He said any violations, if found, would be rigorously investigated.

Network fees account for about a quarter of both power and gas prices in Germany.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.