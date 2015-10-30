German network regulator found no accounting flaws in grid fees

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s network regulator said on Friday it had found no irregularities in a routine review of grid fees charged by network operators to utilities and their customers, responding to a media report that they had been overcharged.

Der Spiegel magazine said that power and gas customers had been overcharged for years, citing documents by regulator Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA) which the weekly said had found evidence of accounting irregularities with the aim of charging higher fees.

“There are currently no concrete indications that accounts have been fiddled with,” a spokesman for BnetzA told Reuters, adding that the regulator was constantly reviewing network fee levels and how they are charged.

He said any violations, if found, would be rigorously investigated.

Network fees account for about a quarter of both power and gas prices in Germany.