German nuclear commission storage cost proposals due in April: minister
#Environment
March 15, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

German nuclear commission storage cost proposals due in April: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - A commission tasked with safeguarding funds for the shutdown of Germany’s nuclear plants will present proposals at the end of April, the country’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

“The commission that is dealing with the financing of the final storage costs will present its proposal in a few weeks, likely in about six weeks,” Barbara Hendricks told Reuters on the sidelines of a court hearing.

Hendricks said she was confident that the government would win a case before the country’s Constitutional Court over whether a decision to accelerate the shutdown of nuclear plants was legal.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Jonathan Gould

