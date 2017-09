Cars drive on highway A8 near the German/Austrian border November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German passenger car sales rose by 12.1 percent in February compared with the same period last year to 250,302 vehicles, Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA said on Tuesday.

Registrations in the first two months of the year rose 7.8 percent to 468,667 vehicles, the data showed.