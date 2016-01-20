FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany urges equal treatment of U.S. and European VW customers
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
#Autos
January 20, 2016 / 1:54 PM / 2 years ago

Germany urges equal treatment of U.S. and European VW customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berlin (Reuters) - Germany’s Justice Minister Heiko Maas has criticized unequal compensations for U.S. and European customers of car maker Volkswagen following an emissions scandal last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Minister Maas already a few weeks ago said that he considers an unequal treatment of U.S. and German, European customers unacceptable,” a ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.

On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska in a letter to VW’s chief executive demanded that U.S. and European customers will be compensated in the same way after the company’s emissions scandal.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber

