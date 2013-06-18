FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy to pick up in H2, albeit slowly: ZEW economist
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

German economy to pick up in H2, albeit slowly: ZEW economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Analysts and investors expect the German economy to pick up speed in the second half of the year, albeit at a slow pace, the head of the ZEW think tank said on Tuesday.

“The financial experts stick to their assessment: the German economy is likely to pick up speed in the second half of 2013,” said ZEW president Clemens Fuest.

“However, the results of the current survey indicate that the economy will improve rather slowly.”

German analyst and investor sentiment, measured by ZEW, rose for a second month in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is on the road to recovery after a weak end to 2012.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Kirsti Knolle, writing by Annika Breidthardt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.