Eritrean refugee arrested over murder of compatriot in Germany
January 22, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Eritrean refugee arrested over murder of compatriot in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An asylum seeker from Eritrea was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of killing a 20-year-old compatriot in Dresden, an eastern German city that has become a center of protests against Islam and refugees.

State prosecutor Jan Hille told Reuters that the man had admitted attacking the victim during a dispute over the room they were sharing in a refugee shelter.

“The 26-year-old man is suspected of killing his roommate with a knife,” Hille said.

The stabbing death became national news in Germany because it happened around the same time as a major anti-asylum rally by the far-right PEGIDA organization in Dresden.

A record 25,000 people joined the latest march of PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West) in Dresden on Jan. 14. The rallies began in October as a local protest against new shelters for refugees, and have attracted growing numbers of demonstrators.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

