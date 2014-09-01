FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankers line up around 1 billion euros of debt for Get sale
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 1, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Bankers line up around 1 billion euros of debt for Get sale

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to back a potential sale of Norway’s second-biggest cable operator Get, banking sources said on Monday.

GS Capital Partners and Quadrangle bought Get, previously known as UPC Norge, in 2007 for around $1.1 billion, backed with 3.71 billion Norwegian crowns ($600 million) of debt.

They considered selling the company in 2012 but opted to reshuffle Get’s debt instead and raise a new loan to fund a dividend payment, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

The two owners have launched a sale process in tandem with preparations for an initial pubic offering (IPO).

Get expects to receive binding offers from Denmark’s TDC and private equity funds BC Partners and EQT by a bid deadline of Sept. 11, in a sale that could value the company at around 1.4 billion euros, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Bankers are working on debt financing packages to back a potential sale. At around 1 billion euros, they would total 6.5 to 7 times Get’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 150 million euros, the bankers said.

Bankers are considering senior leveraged loans, second lien loans and high-yield bonds to back a deal, the bankers said.

The deal will be welcomed by bankers and cash-rich institutional investors eager to put money to work, especially for so-called event driven financings.

Get provides cable TV, high-speed broadband internet and telephony services to residential customers in Norway.

(1 US dollar = 0.7609 euro)

(1 US dollar = 6.1824 Norwegian krone)

Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.