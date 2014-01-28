FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Getinge posts fourth-quarter profit in line with forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 28, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Getinge posts fourth-quarter profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Getinge (GETIb.ST) posted a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit on Tuesday, in line with forecasts, and predicted sales growth in 2014 on a par with that of 2013.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and restructuring costs rose to 2.06 billion Swedish crowns ($321 million) from a year-earlier 1.94 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a rise to 2.10 billion.

Getinge said it believed Western European markets have started to recover, but that regaining volumes would be a slow process.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xem46v

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.