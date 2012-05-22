Getty Images owners weigh sale or IPO: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.

Hellman & Friedman, the U.S. private equity fund which bought the business four years ago for $2.4 billion, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the source said.

A sale or IPO of Getty could value the company at $4 billion, the source said.

Hellman & Friedman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

The news was reported earlier by the Financial Times.