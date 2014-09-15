FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GFI Group board supports CME takeover offer over BGC bid
September 15, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

GFI Group board supports CME takeover offer over BGC bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is pictured March 17, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

CHICAGO (Reuters) - GFI Group Inc’s GFIG.N board of directors is backing an agreed-upon acquisition offer by exchange-operator CME Group Inc (CME.O) over a hostile takeover bid from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O), the derivatives broker said on Monday.

The board has not determined that BGC’s proposed cash offer of $5.25 per share “constitutes a superior proposal under the existing merger agreement with CME,” GFI said in a statement.

BGC’s proposal “is not at this stage sufficiently detailed or definitive for such a determination to be appropriate,” according to the statement.

BGC last week said its proposal was more than 15 percent above CME’s $4.55 per share all-stock bid from July.

A CME spokeswoman declined to comment on GFI’s statement. A BGC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Matthew Lewis

