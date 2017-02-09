France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK (GFKG.DE), regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
Together with GFK Verein, KKR is seeking to acquire control over 75 percent of GFK by end of Feb. 10, but rival investor Michael Dell has also started building a stake.
Dell's GFK shareholdings now amounts to 10.1 percent, the filings show.
KKR made its 43.50 euros a share GKK offer conditional on surpassing a 18.54 percent threshold.
Dell's MSD Capital fund manages more than $12 billion in assets, the company says on its website, which lists merger arbitrage as one of its investment strategies.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.