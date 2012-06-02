Cargo jet hits bus in Ghana, at least 10 dead

ACCRA (Reuters) - A cargo jet slammed into a minibus at Ghana’s Accra airport on Saturday after overshooting the runway on landing, killing at least 10 people, according to a Reuters witness and an aviation official.

The plane belonged to Nigerian cargo airline Allied Air, according to a civil aviation authority official who asked not to be named. A Reuters witness at the airport said the plane had the words Allied Air on the side.

A badly mangled minibus was beside the plane wreckage, and ten bodies lay nearby, the witness said. Ambulances, police and military were at the scene, he said.