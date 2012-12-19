Detained Argentine naval ship leaves Ghana

ACCRA (Reuters) - An Argentine naval vessel detained in Ghana at the request of a hedge fund trying to force Argentina to pay up on defaulted government bonds left the West African country on Wednesday, a port official said.

The ARA Libertad, a tall sailing ship used for training, was detained in Ghana’s port of Tema on October 2 after NML Capital Ltd, which claims it is owed $300 million from bonds in default since 2002, obtained a court order for its detention.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled on Saturday that Ghana should release the ship after Argentina argued that the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea gives warships immunity from civil claims when calling in foreign ports.

“The boat has just set sail after supplies (arrived),” Jacob Kwabla Adokor, the director of the Tema port, told Reuters.

“Everything went smoothly. The ropes came off 20 minutes ago.”