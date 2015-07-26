FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man arrested after taking 'weapon' into Ghanaian leader's church
July 26, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested after taking 'weapon' into Ghanaian leader's church

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghanaian authorities on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man who carried a “weapon” into a church where President John Dramani Mahama and his family worship, the government said in a statement.

The unidentified man was arrested after his “fidgety and suspicious behavior” was noticed during the morning service at an Assemblies of God church in Accra, according to a statement signed by Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

“He was escorted out by security personnel and, following a search, the weapon was found,” the statement said. It did not provide other details about the suspect or the weapon that was allegedly found.

Mahama and his family were not in the church at the time of the incident, the statement said.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
