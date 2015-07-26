Man arrested after taking 'weapon' into Ghanaian leader's church

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghanaian authorities on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old man who carried a “weapon” into a church where President John Dramani Mahama and his family worship, the government said in a statement.

The unidentified man was arrested after his “fidgety and suspicious behavior” was noticed during the morning service at an Assemblies of God church in Accra, according to a statement signed by Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

“He was escorted out by security personnel and, following a search, the weapon was found,” the statement said. It did not provide other details about the suspect or the weapon that was allegedly found.

Mahama and his family were not in the church at the time of the incident, the statement said.