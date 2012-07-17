FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana confirms supplementary budget for Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2012 / 9:49 AM / 5 years ago

Ghana confirms supplementary budget for Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s finance minister will present a supplementary budget to parliament on Wednesday, the ministry confirmed in a statement issued late on Monday.

The statement came after Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor told Reuters on Monday that more spending was “unavoidable” given the cost of staging elections, a rising public sector wage bill and arrears partly inherited from the previous government voted out of power at the end of 2008.

The extra spending is likely to nudge the budget deficit above an IMF-sanctioned target of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product and risks undermining confidence in the country’s economic management ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due by December.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; writing by David Lewis; editing by Stephen Nisbet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.