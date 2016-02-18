FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toll in Ghana bus crash rises to 71 dead, 13 seriously injured
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Elections
February 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Toll in Ghana bus crash rises to 71 dead, 13 seriously injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - The toll in the deadliest road crash in Ghana in years rose to 71 dead and 13 seriously injured, Bismark Owusu Fosu, medical director at Kintampo hospital, told Reuters on Thursday.

The accident happened overnight when a Metro Mass Transit coach heading to the northern town of Tamale from the second-largest city of Kumasi hit a cargo truck head-on 420 km (260 miles) north of the capital Accra.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Edward McAllister)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.