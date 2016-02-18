Toll in Ghana bus crash rises to 71 dead, 13 seriously injured

ACCRA (Reuters) - The toll in the deadliest road crash in Ghana in years rose to 71 dead and 13 seriously injured, Bismark Owusu Fosu, medical director at Kintampo hospital, told Reuters on Thursday.

The accident happened overnight when a Metro Mass Transit coach heading to the northern town of Tamale from the second-largest city of Kumasi hit a cargo truck head-on 420 km (260 miles) north of the capital Accra.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Edward McAllister)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.