Ghana seeks bridge financing of up to $1 billion in first half of 2015
March 20, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana seeks bridge financing of up to $1 billion in first half of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana will seek a bridge finance of between $300 million and $1 billion in the first half of this year to redeem maturing domestic debt, according to a memo to parliament signed by Finance Minister Seth Terkper and seen by Reuters on Friday.

The government will also issue a Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion in the second half of the year to retire the bridge finance, refinance domestic and external debt and fund 2015 capital expenditure, according to the memo.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
