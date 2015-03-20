Ghana seeks bridge financing of up to $1 billion in first half of 2015

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana will seek a bridge finance of between $300 million and $1 billion in the first half of this year to redeem maturing domestic debt, according to a memo to parliament signed by Finance Minister Seth Terkper and seen by Reuters on Friday.

The government will also issue a Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion in the second half of the year to retire the bridge finance, refinance domestic and external debt and fund 2015 capital expenditure, according to the memo.