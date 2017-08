ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's President John Mahama called opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo to concede defeat in Wednesday's national election, a senior aide to Akufo-Addo told Reuters on Friday.

The concession will quell uncertainty at the end of a day in which independent voting tallies showing an Akufo-Addo victory were broadly accepted.

The electoral commission has said it will announce official results by Saturday.