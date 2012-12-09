Ghana opposition says election results flawed

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s main opposition party said on Sunday the country’s presidential election had been manipulated, hours after local media reported its candidate Akufo-Addo had narrowly lost to incumbent John Dramani Mahama.
“The results are flawed. We are not satisfied,” said Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a spokesman for Akufo-Addo’s National Patriotic Party. “There has been manipulation on many levels,” he told Reuters by phone, adding that his movement would hold a press conference soon to give more details.
Ghana’s election commission has not yet issued official results, but widely-read news website Joy News compiled tallies from polling stations and projected Mahama would win the election in the first round with slightly over 50 percent of the votes.
Writing by Richard Valdmanis