Ghana opposition urges electoral commission to publish results

ACCRA (Reuters) - A spokesman for Ghana's opposition candidate Nana Akufo-Addo's party urged the electoral commission on Thursday release results quickly, saying further delays would create suspicion it was trying to overturn its win in the poll.

The delay "gives suspicion that the commission is trying to overturn the clearly expressed will of the people", spokesman Sammy Awuku told a news conference broadcast live on radio stations.

"We call on the youth of our country to remain calm, we also say the electoral commission has a responsibility to ... restore sanity to the process."

He said that the NPP has won a "landslide victory" in concurrent parliamentary polls that had given it an additional 47 seats.