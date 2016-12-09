FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Ghana's Mahama says will respect result of presidential election
December 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 8 months ago

Ghana's Mahama says will respect result of presidential election

John Dramani Mahama sings during his rally at Accra sport stadium, in Accra, Ghana December 5, 2016.Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's President John Mahama said on Friday he would respect the results of an election that private radio stations said he had lost to main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo.

"I want to assure the nation that we will respect the outcome of the election, positive or negative, and so let us just be calm," he told supporters gathered outside his house as he urged them to remain calm.

Mahama fought Wednesday's election against the backdrop of an economy that has slowed since he took power in 2013, in part because of lower global prices for the West African country's exports of gold, oil and cocoa.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Gareth Jones

